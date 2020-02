About this show

The Adelphi Orchestra concludes its 66th season of Music for All under the baton of music director & conductor Richard Owen. The concert features Metropolitan Opera soprano Amy Shoremount-Obra and tenor Kirk Doughtery in Puccini's La Bohème Act 1 Duet and Finale. Also on the program is Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5 and Beethoven's Fidelio Overture.