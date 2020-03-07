About this show

See four of the nation's greatest a cappella acts right here in New Brunswick in A Cappella Live! A high-energy musical celebration of contemporary a cappella, conceived and arranged by Deke Sharon, vocal producer of Pitch Perfect and The Sing-Off, A Cappella Live! features four internationally recognized, award-winning, rising star ensembles. Stars featured include boy band The Filharmonic; gospel and R&B group Committed; chart-topping lead vocals and live-looping beatbox by American Idol's Blake Lewis; and internationally-inspired songstresses Women of the World.

Never before have four acts of this caliber been together on the same stage on the same night. Audiences will have an opportunity to hear each group perform their greatest and best-known hits as well as large-scale production numbers featuring all four groups, plus a few surprises!