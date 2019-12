About this show

Dan Goggin's Nunsense is an award winning, wacky musical comedy, starring The Little Sisters of Hoboken. It seems they must put on a benefit show to help raise money because their cook accidentally poisoned 52 of their Sisters. After burying 48, they've run out of money and so have temporarily stored the last 4 Sisters in the convent freezer. This hysterically funny musical won four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical during its 10 year run in New York.