About this show

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Writer/Producer Jeanie Linders created Menopause the Musical as a celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." Since its first performance, the show has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life after 40 and all the challenges that result in the mental, physical and spiritual freedom of the post-World War II baby boomer generation.