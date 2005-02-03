About this show

Cirque du Soleil expands its unrivaled legacy of spectacle with the acrobatic troupe's newest creation, KÀ, which finds a home all its own in the "KÀ" Theatre at MGM Grand. Inspired by the ancient Egyptian belief in the "ka," an invisible spiritual duplicate of the body that follows us from one life to the next, the performance uses a stunning display of acrobatics, martial arts, puppetry, and multimedia to illustrate the nature of duality. KÀ follows the epic saga of separated twins, one male, one female, who embark on a perilous journey to fulfill their linked destinies. The adventure unfolds in cinematic fashion, with danger lurking around every turn in a diverse realm filled with unrelenting landscapes, from a mysterious seashore to menacing mountains and through a foreboding forest.