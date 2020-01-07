About this show

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all — and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers.

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl) and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley (Shameless), Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more.