About this show

Part raucous beer garden, part surreal playground, Spiegelworld is a vibrant new addition to Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. And at its heart is Absinthe, the critically acclaimed acro-cabaret variety show inside the glittering Spiegeltent.

Sitting in 'Caesars front yard,' Spiegelworld's carnival for grown-ups is part raucous beer garden, part surreal playground. Quirky food and invigorating adult beverages make Spiegelworld the perfect re-charge zone.

As the sun sets, the spirited energy of Spiegelworld begins to mingle with the universe of wild, wicked and wondrous acts of Absinthe a one-of-a-kind production show inside the centerpiece Spiegeltent.

Absinthe, is the critically acclaimed acro-cabaret variety show, set in the glittering Spiegeltent. Absinthe is performed in the round with unobstructed sightlines and in intimate proximity of the world-class artists performing amazing feats of strength, balance, danger and unfathomable flexibility. The New York Times hails "You're close enough to see the sweat and grimaces needed to produce graceful, gravity defying stunts," and sums up the entire Absinthe experience as, "Imagine Cirque du Soleil as channeled through 'Rocky Horror Picture Show.'"