About this show

50 Shades! the Smash Hit Parody is a hilariously naughty show that explores the steamy relationship between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, as seen through the eyes of a trio of girlfriends reading the novel at a book club gathering. As the women devour the novel, the character's delicious affair comes to life before their eyes. After all, who needs staid book club fare when a book like this can be so...stimulating?