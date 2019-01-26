About this show

America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show! Solve a hilarious crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The killer is hiding somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a prime suspect!

Our show is very different from traditional murder mystery dinner shows. We hide non-costumed actors in the audience that are pretending to be regular guests. This results in a much more social and interactive evening than with other shows; you will find yourself engaged and involved to a level you never thought possible!