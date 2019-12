About this show

Our annual family-friendly hit holiday musical comedy is back!

Macey Maid-a-Milking seems to be the only person in all of Christmastown to sense that something strange is going on; toys are coming out wrong, soldiers are out in force, and there must be an awful lot of naughty children, because coal production is higher than ever. Driven by a mission to keep the holiday alive, she soon finds herself in a lot of trouble — with the future of Christmas hanging in the balance.