Quality Hill Playhouse is dedicated to excellence in the live performance of works from musical theater and the evolving American Songbook, employing the finest local talent, and contributing to Kansas City's cultural and economic landscape. Located in downtown Kansas City's Arts District, the Playhouse produces six cabaret revues each year. A cabaret revue is a performance with emphasis on the music, built around a theme. Each performance features three or four professional singers accompanied by piano or our piano, bass, and drums combo. These original productions feature Kansas City's exceptional singers and instrumentalists in finely crafted and unique performances.