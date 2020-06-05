About this show

Our story begins on a small farm in Kansas...

Follow the adventures of Dorothy and Toto as a cyclone arrives to whisk her away to the land of her dreams, Under the Rainbow!

Things under the rainbow are strange and beautiful as Dorothy tries to understand her blossoming feelings and that tingling sensation to get back home!

Help from the Rugmunches, the Good Bitch of the North, the Fierce and Fabulous Wizard of Oz, and a rainbow of memorable friends may not be enough to escape the clutches of the dominating Wicked Bitch of the West!

Will the Tin Woman find the heart to move on? Will the Lion find their pride? Will the Scarecrow find the brains to go both ways? Will Dorothy find herself?

This sexy Wizard of Oz parody incorporates a variety of dance styles including vaudeville, aerial circus arts, belly dance, pole dance, and More!

Vaudeville is adult comedy dance theater and is 18+ as there will be adult themes!