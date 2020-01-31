About this show

The musical comedy that topped @visitsaintpaul's list of "best spots in Saint Paul to cozy up for Valentine's" returns for a sixth season at Art House North! Hailed as "touchingly beautiful…heartrending and hilarious" (Say Entirely), the show has become a Twin Cities Valentine's tradition. Cupcakes from Brake Bread and coffee included!

Ethan and Olivia are stuck in marital midlife crisis and in a tiny cabin with a honeymooning couple who are perfectly perfect for each other. Will their marriages last...the weekend? The hit musical comedy that's ridiculous, heart-wrenching, squirm-inducing and lovely...just like marriage.