About this show

Sharon, a nosy small-town recent divorcée, finds herself alone in a large home. Robyn, a mysterious Bronx transplant with a secretive need for redemption, is looking to turn her life around and get a fresh start. When Robyn answers Sharon's ad for a roommate, humor and mayhem ensue. Jen Silverman's dark comedy of reinvention, The Roommate is a joy ride of self-discovery addressing themes of aging, femininity and identity in a fresh, funny way.