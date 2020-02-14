About this show

Mario and his brother Luigi are two loyal "plumbers" to the Nintendeone family. Disaster strikes when their beloved princesses Peach and Daisy are kidnapped! Now they must navigate the dangerous underground world of New Shroom City to rescue their loves before it is too late!

With the help of the seductive La'Toad and the double-crossing Birdo, they investigate Donkey Kong's monopoly on the banana trade, confront the ghostly Queen Boo, and find unlikely allies in the likes of Pac-Man and Sonic on their way to the Big Boss Battle against Bowser the King Koopa to make Mario the Godfather!

This 8 Bit Amuseical incorporates a variety of dance styles including burlesque, aerial arts, pole dance, circus arts, and more!