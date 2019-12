About this show

The Stevie Ray's Comedy Troupe perform a comedy variety show of improv, sketches, and music. The show is fast-paced, clean, and very funny. And if you are celebrating a birthday, company party, or other special events, just give the hostess a note when you arrive and the troupe will do something special during the show. They might even bring a member of your party onstage to join in an improv and be a star in the show..