About this show

Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived. All this time, they've been just one word in a stupid rhyme — so they picked up a pen and a microphone. History's about to get overthrown. After a wildly successful UK tour and a sold-out runs in Chicago and Cambridge, the musical phenomenon of Six is appearing on the Ordway stage!

The wives of Henry VIII join forces for an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—shining a spotlight on these six women as never before. The queens take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a power-packed celebration of twenty-first-century female empowerment. Backed by a band known as the "Ladies in Waiting," the all-woman ensemble crosses the spectrum of modern-day pop with a soundtrack that has stormed to the top of the global charts.

Six is scheduled to begin performances on Broadway in 2020.

"A total blast! It's as much a Beyoncé-style pop-concert as theatre… Go Queens!" — Chicago Tribune

"Delivers pure entertainment… wickedly smart lyrics." — New York Times