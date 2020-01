About this show

Bringing fierce guitar playing and swing to gospel music, Sister Rosetta Tharpe influenced rock musicians from Elvis to Jimi Hendrix and Ray Charles. The story begins in a funeral parlor in Mississippi, as Rosetta and her young protégé, Marie Knight, prepare for a tour that will establish them as a great musical duo. Hear renditions of spirituals like "Were You There When They Crucified My Lord?" and "Sit Down," to distinctly non-religious songs like "I Want a Tall Skinny Papa."