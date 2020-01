About this show

In Betty Shamieh's sequel to Twelfth Night, Malvolio is a famed general fighting in an endless war against a "Barbarian" nation. He encounters Volina, the serious-minded daughter of Viola and Orsino, who disguises herself as a male to enlist in his army. Volina tries to teach Malvolio that unbelievably good fortune — and a young lover — is always the best revenge.