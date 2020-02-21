About this show

The year is 1962. Living legend Lillian Lamour, a Mae West-like sex siren, comes out of seclusion for a one-night tribute at Carnegie Hall. While recreating her famous 1933 Time Magazine cover, a lion bites her world-famous derriere exposing, among other things, that she is a he. Now, Hollywood's best-kept secret will be revealed unless Lillian's press agent can put a lid on things. Neither the gangster crooner ex-boyfriend nor Lillian's wallflower daughter is aware of the truth, but the hotel doctor knows and can't convince anyone else. This screwball comedy in the tradition of the Marx Brothers is a scream.