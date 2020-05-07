About this show

Collide Theatrical Dance Company presents Class of '85, a dance musical spin-off inspired by the classic John Hughes movies of the 1980s. Get ready for big hair, big dresses, and big dance energy in Collide's newest original dance-musical production, celebrating the best of the '80s! Secrets hidden behind high school stereotypes will be unmasked — but will the race to win Prom King and Queen be derailed?

The production, created by artistic director Regina Peluso, is choreographed by Peluso, Heather Brockman, Renee Guittar, and Rush Benson, and features Guittar, Benson, Grace Janiszewski, Chelsea Rose, Jarod Boltjes, and Doug Hooker. Vocalist Katie Gearty headlines the live band directed by Shannon Van Der Reck.