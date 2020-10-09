About this show

Between worlds, on the edge of titillation and imagination, just a breath before midnight exists the mystical Cirque Exotica: a timeless realm where circus and erotic arts surround unbound. For all the world's a stage and you are invited to feast your eyes upon its glorious splendor.

The realm of Cirque Exotica is presided over by the three sisters: The beautiful and mysterious Enchantress is filled with enrapturing magic; any soul who lays eyes upon her shall be seduced to join her menagerie. At her side is the infamous Ring Mistress who is the mighty conductress governing the land's curious band of glorious vaudeville creatures. The third sister is the Jestress, a dark and sardonic prankster tasked with twisting tales of witty distraction, beguiling the audience.

Whispers of temptation weave betwixt moonbeams as they shine spotlights upon the stage. Laughter and applause drift on the breeze. The portal opens as the three sisters await you, ready to reveal their dark beauty.