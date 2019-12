About this show

It's never the same twice as the improv supergroup Eye Candy performs hysterical character based improv. Winners of Improv Inferno's First March Madness Improv Tournament, these guys are flat out funny. They recently finished fifth in the FX network's pilot competition with a television pilot "Party Animals" for Castle Creek Productions, which debuted at the Improv Inferno to a sold out house. Catch The Sweet Spot with Eye Candy before Hollywood grabs them and they get famous.