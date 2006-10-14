About this show

The Damnation Game is why Improv Inferno was voted the Best Local Comedy Troupe by Real Detroit. Part Whose Line is it Anyway?, part Let's Make a Deal, it's the Comedy Game Show from Hell. A group of comedians play outrageously funny improv games, winning points on behalf of selected audience members. The show is raucous and very interactive. Audience members offer suggestions as well as having the chance to get on stage and win fabulous prizes. "Devilishly Delightful" - Between the Lines "Recommended" - New City "Absolutely Hysterical" - The Michigan Daily