About this show

Poor Reginald Potter is next in line to perish from the Curse of the Potter Diamond. His trophy wife Daphne is too busy trying to get back on the Vegas stage to help save him from his fate. He has hired a team of detectives to protect him and the fabulous diamond, but they are so busy changing costumes, examining pocket lint, retelling tall tales, and knitting inmates' sweaters that they don't see the clues right under their noses!

Will Reggie survive the evening? Will the diamond be stolen? Will the gypsy Curse of the Hopeless Diamond claim another victim? Join the team of silly sleuths Basil, Felicity, Kelly, and Harry and their many quirks to prevent the next doomed Potter from a horrible demise!