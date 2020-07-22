About this show

Michigan's only professional African American Theatre, Plowshares Theatre Company, presents a virtual concert of songs from an original musical set in Detroit's past. The play, Hastings Street, is a work in progress set in 1949 at the cusp of the order to tear down Black Bottom, the segregated Black community that was once where I-75 is now.

With a book by local artists John Sloan III with a score written by Sloan and Kris Johnson, Hastings Street, explores the lives of Detroiters at a moment when the city was rewriting the landscape and displacing thousands of African Americans in the name of progress. The story follows the experiences of the Carson Family as they navigate issues of being uprooted on a personal and communal basis.

Hastings Street is a commission by Plowshares Theatre Company underwritten by support from The Kresge Foundation.

This sneak preview event will be live-streamed on July 22 from 7pm–7:45 pm on our Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram accounts.