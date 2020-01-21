About this show

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical!

From the creative team behind In the Heights comes a musical about a scrappy young immigrant who forever changed America: Alexander Hamilton. Tony and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has given words and music to the story of an unlikely founding father determined to make his mark on a new nation as hungry and ambitious as he is. Miranda's work is an exploration of a political mastermind who went from being a bastard orphan to George Washington's right-hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to Treasury Department secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza Hamilton, and Aaron Burr, lifelong friend and foe of Hamilton, all attend this revolutionary tale of America's fiery past told through the sounds of the ever-changing nation we've become.