About this show

Plowshares Theatre Company is Michigan's only professional African American theater company. For 30 years, Plowshares has been the alternative voice in Detroit's performing arts community. A theater that offers an off-Broadway experience with entertaining and engaging plays. This is why we are a favorite among discerning patrons. Plowshares is an urban theatre with a distinctly Detroit style. The name of the theater company is synonymous with its mission: Plowshares is dedicated to "breaking new ground" by nurturing emerging talent, providing challenging opportunities to local artists and presenting new plays that speak to the issues and interests of today's audiences.