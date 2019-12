About this show

Yamato's new show, Jhonetsu (Passion), is a thrilling, high-energy interpretation of the centuries-old Japanese taiko tradition. With virtuosity, strength, spirit, and sheer endurance, Yamato displays its breathtaking performance on more than 20 drums as well as with bronze cymbals, vocals, and bamboo flutes. This past season marked the group's 25th anniversary, celebrating over 3,500 performances in 54 countries, bringing infectious enthusiasm to over 8 million fans, young and old.