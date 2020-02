About this show

Warm up with some sizzling magic and comedy this vacation week ages 3-103! The Amazing Richard & Co. return to the Cape Cape Cod Theatre Company / Harwich Junior Theatre stage! Thrill to their inventive and dazzling magic and they will touch your heart when kids become magicians onstage! This rollicking show of magic and music includes an amazing indoor snowstorm, comedy sword box, snowman mystery, the levitating kid, floating snowball...and much more! Experience the magic live!