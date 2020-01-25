About this show

We Banjo 3 is one of the most prolific and exciting bands to emerge from Ireland in recent years. Contrary to the band's name, this Galway and Nashville-based quartet comprises two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill with Martin and David Howley, playing banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, bodhran, and percussion. Their music is a passionate blend of Americana, bluegrass, Celtic, and pop music propelled by lead singer David Howley's emotive voice, with pitch-perfect harmonies from the band of brothers.