About this show

Linda and Saul Stein still live in the Westchester home where they raised their two beautiful daughters. But when Saul unexpectedly retires, Linda summons the family to celebrate Passover for the first time in decades. Linda tends slightly toward the theatrical (OK, a lot), and their family has never been particularly religious (OK, not at all). So their comic attempts to bring the Seder to life go from riotous to heart-wrenching in this play from Huntington Playwriting Fellow and Somerville resident Lila Rose Kaplan. Can this family come together, or will an age-old tradition tear them apart?