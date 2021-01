About this show

Over the last 17 years, UTR has shared artists and events with us and has also programmed artists that they discovered at ArtsEmerson. In these days of the COVID-19 pandemic when all of us are so isolated, it is important to acknowledge the community of organizations that keep contemporary performance alive. Check out their lineup and RSVP to see any of this free festival's programming featuring Alicia Hall Moran, Inua Ellam, Piehole, and many more.