About this show

Doug, an average guy, finds himself at a wedding — not as a guest, but as a gift surrounded by people who speak a language he's never heard before. He quickly realizes he's little more than a pet in this situation, and when the bride grows dangerously fond of him, the prospect of returning home becomes even more remote. Chisa Hutchinson's provocative and uproariously funny new play asks: What does it mean to be the only "outsider" in a community? How does it feel to be the "other"?