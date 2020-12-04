About this show

Legacy Dance Company (LDC) is a nationally recognized, pre-professional dance company for dancers ranging in age from 13–18. With an emphasis on technique and performance, dancers attend classes four days/week in disciplines including tap, jazz, contemporary, modern, hip hop and ballet. Performances are frequent and include such venues as the Regent Theatre, Boston's Hatch Shell, and the National Heritage Museum.

LDC dancers receive many opportunities to study with teachers from all over the world in workshops hosted by the studio, and Dance Inn Productions.