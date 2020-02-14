About this show

Pushkin's most famous tale comes to life with puppetry and live actors interacting in this extraordinary new adaptation. Told with vivid imagery and music, The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish is created for sophisticated adult audiences and children of all ages and languages.

One day, a poor old fisherman casts his net into the ocean and catches an unusual and beautiful talking fish. The fish begs the old man to release him, which he does, refusing any payment for this act of kindness. What happens next is a tale about love and betrayal, temptation and redemption.

This is a nonverbal performance suitable for ages 4 and up.