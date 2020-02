About this show

Two spinster sisters, their deeply eccentric maid, and a melancholy and philosophical mastiff spend their days and nights dreaming of love and power in a ruinous old estate on the fog-enshrouded English heath.

When the arrival of a new governess and a crash-prone moor hen upset the already precarious balance of the household, romances bloom, alliances are formed, lies are unmasked, loyalties shift, and the tension mounts until finally someone reaches the breaking point!