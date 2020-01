About this show

Join the Mads from Mystery Science Theater 3000, Frank Conniff (TV's Frank) and Trace Beaulieu (Dr. Clayton Forrester and Crow from Seasons 0-7), as they screen some of the worst movies ever made and live-"riff" them in the same style as the Peabody Award-winning TV series. The Mads will be happy to meet, greet, and sign autographs before and after the show.