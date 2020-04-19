About this show

What better time to see the Capitol Steps, the group that put the "mock" in "democracy"?

The Capitol Steps return with their updated show, The Lyin' Kings. Don't miss songs about the Democratic primary candidates ("76 Unknowns") and the newest late-night thoughts from President Trump ("Tweet It"). No one knows what the next election will bring, but whether it's Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or Elizabeth Warren, the Capitol Steps can tell you what rhymes with it!

Whether you're a Democrat or Republican (or somewhere in between), if you've ever wanted to see Donald Trump sing a rock song, Bernie Sanders sing a show tune, or Vladimir Putin dance shirtless…this is the show for you!