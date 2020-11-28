About this show

The Italian Jewish Christmas Show! is the must-see holiday event of the season — so grab your tickets now before it's too late. Bring your family, bring a friend, and get ready to laugh, sing, and enjoy this perfect holiday gift of a show! This 80-minute tour-de-force show stars critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, actor, and comedian Anthony Nunziata.

The Brooklyn-born Carnegie Hall headliner will take you on a journey of how crazy the holidays are while living in an Italian-American household, with all the singing, laughing, and guilt that comes with it all! Nunziata will have you laughing one moment, and the next moment move you to your core with his soul-stirring renditions of Christmas classics, Italian songs, as well as pop & jazz hits.