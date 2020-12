About this show

A holiday mash-up for the whole family directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker recorded live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.