About this show

The Donkey Show is the intoxicating international sensation that takes you behind the velvet ropes into a glittered wonderland of decadence, divas, and disco, inspired by Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Come party on the dance floor to all the disco hits you know by heart as The Donkey Show unfolds all around you. It's a show . . . it's a party . . . it's the ultimate disco experience.

Must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink.