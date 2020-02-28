About this show

2018 Tony Award Nominee for Best Play! Following acclaimed runs in London and New York City, The Children is an astonishing and thrilling new play that questions the responsibility each generation has for the way it leaves the world. In the wake of a devastating environmental accident, Hazel and Robin, two retired physicists, are quietly living out their days in a cottage on the British coast. When an old colleague turns up with a shocking request, the three friends must come to terms with their shared culpability in this searing drama about responsibility and guilt, reparation and redemption.