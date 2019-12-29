About this show

The Grimm family is on the verge of unveiling The Amazing Story Machine, which runs on steam and dreams and promises to revolutionize how stories are told. When the contraption malfunctions, they have to invent a way to tell stories on the spot. With help from the audience and a cast of unique puppet characters, fairy tales like The Hare and the Hedgehog and The Brave Little Tailor spring to life. This charming and highly interactive show features multiple styles of puppetry, original live music, and lots of creativity!