About this show

The Amazing Acro-Cats is a 90-minute entertaining and educational show that supports the mission of Rock Cats Rescue by promoting animal welfare, educating audiences on feline foster and rescue, and demonstrating the benefits of clicker training. The show travels across the nation with its talented troupe of rescued house cats, along with foster cats and kittens available for adoption. Come see cats roll on balls, ride skateboards, balance on the high-wire, and more! The grand finale is the only all-cat band on earth, the Rock Cats! The Rock Cats now have over eight band members including drums, guitar, keyboards, a horn section, and more! This is a once-in-a-lifetime event you won't want to miss, and all the profits go to cat and kitten rescue.