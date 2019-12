About this show

Terry Riley turns 85 on June 24, 2020, and celebratory performances have already begun. This larger-than-life character created an unconventional minimalist musical style that inspired many: Steve Reich, Philip Glass, Brian Eno, John Cale, Pete Townshend, and many more. Terry Riley: Live at 85! features Terry Riley, accompanied by his son Gyan, presenting key pieces that define his work with elements of minimalism, jazz, ragtime, and Indian raga.