About this show

Featuring big band jazz music as well as a company of tap and jazz dancers, Swan Lake in Blue: A Jazz Ballet is inspired by and loosely based on Tchaikovsky's masterpiece Swan Lake. It tells the story of a Broadway producer who falls madly in love with a burlesque dancer, Odette. He then discovers that she is under the control of a terrible mob boss and is being forced to perform nightly at the Swan Club. Passion, betrayal, and mistaken identities ensue — will Odette fly away from her past or stay caged forever?