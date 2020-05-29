About this show

Sugar Mountain brings together an ensemble of veteran musicians from the New Jersey music scene who faithfully replicate the songs of one of our era's most prolific and beloved singer-songwriters, Neil Young.

Neil Young's career spans an amazing five-plus decades, from the seminal country rock sounds of Buffalo Springfield and super group Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young to garage band Crazy Horse and countless genre-bending solo releases, spanning everything from folk, country, electronic, and hard rock to rockabilly.

Sugar Mountain brings to life the Neil Young concert experience, covering all of the best-known songs, hits, and deep cuts that are sure to thrill all, from the most ardent of fans to the casual Neil listener.