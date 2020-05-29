$23 - $38
Sugar Mountain brings together an ensemble of veteran musicians from the New Jersey music scene who faithfully replicate the songs of one of our era's most prolific and beloved singer-songwriters, Neil Young.
Neil Young's career spans an amazing five-plus decades, from the seminal country rock sounds of Buffalo Springfield and super group Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young to garage band Crazy Horse and countless genre-bending solo releases, spanning everything from folk, country, electronic, and hard rock to rockabilly.
Sugar Mountain brings to life the Neil Young concert experience, covering all of the best-known songs, hits, and deep cuts that are sure to thrill all, from the most ardent of fans to the casual Neil listener.