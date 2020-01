About this show

It's 1975. Chicky Baby's brother is dead, his best friend Celeste thinks she's pregnant with the Messiah, and the Squeaky Fromme trial is in full swing. Chicky's quest for new philosophy spirals into chaos in this pitch-black comedy about the fetish of destruction hiding in our search for meaning.

The student winner(s) of the 2019 Rod Parker Playwriting Award see their play taken from page to stage in this fully produced performance.