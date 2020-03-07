About this show

No Limits, a nationwide nonprofit organization with over 23 years of having empowered deaf children and families to dream big for their futures, presents Silent No More on one night only at Arlington's Showplace of Entertainment. Directed by Dr. Michelle Christie (No Limits founder and executive director), this original live theatrical performance is an intimate storytelling event comprised of witty, inspiring, and raw stories of growing up with hearing loss. It highlights both the struggles and the success of living in the modern world with hearing loss. The cast of Silent No More features five-time American Comedy Award nominee Kathy Buckley, known for the award-winning PBS special No Labels, No Limits; acclaimed author Rebecca Alexander (Not Fade Away); and David Hawkins, John Autry, Henry Greenfield, Johnny Palmer, and Michelle Tang.